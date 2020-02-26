Rams “pretty confident” they’ll re-sign Andrew Whitworth

Getty Images

Andrew Whitworth revealed his decision to continue playing this month and the longtime Rams left tackle said he’d like to stay put for a fourth year with the team.

While speaking at a press conference at the Scouting Combine this week, McVay made it clear that the team feels the same way about continuing the relationship.

“I think we’re pretty confident,” McVay said, via Rich Hammond of TheAthletic.com. “I think you feel pretty good about it. He still played a really high level last year. His impact isn’t exclusive to just playing the left tackle position. He does a lot of really good things in terms of the mentorship that he provides. . . . He’s a part of the plan and definitely want to try to get him back.”

The Rams made changes to the offensive line before last season and then had to do more shuffling during the season due to injuries to left guard Joe Noteboom and center Brian Allen. Neither player is likely to return to action until training camp and guard/center Austin Blythe is headed for free agency, so the continuity provided by a Whitworth return would be welcomed in Los Angeles.