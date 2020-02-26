Ravens expect decision on Marshal Yanda’s future in next month

Getty Images

Last month, Marshal Yanda said he needed a month to decide his future. This week, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Pro Bowl guard needs more time.

Yanda, 35, is weighing whether to retire after 13 seasons with the Ravens.

“We saw Marshal and had a great conversation with Marshal at the Pro Bowl,” DeCosta said. “We didn’t talk about the future. I’m sure we’ll have those discussions at some point probably in the next month or so.”

Yanda, a third-round choice of the Ravens in 2007, made his eighth Pro Bowl in 2019 and was second-team All-Pro behind Dallas’ Zack Martin.

He signed a one-year extension through 2020 last offseason.