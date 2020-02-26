Report: Colts have interest in Philip Rivers

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon has said he thinks Philip Rivers will go to the Colts, and he’s not alone in that opinion. It makes too much sense with the Colts admitting all options are on the table at quarterback, and Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni having worked with Rivers in the past.

Indeed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Wednesday that the Colts are interested in Rivers.

Brissett, 27, went 7-8 as the starter of the Colts last season after Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement. He threw 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Brissett signed a one-year extension through 2020 last September, and “the jury’s still out” on his career, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard conceded last month.

Rivers, 38, is leaving the Chargers after 16 seasons, 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns. His 23 touchdowns last season were his fewest since 2007 and his 88.5 passer rating was his second-worst since 2007.

But Rivers could give the Colts a better chance to win now than Brissett.