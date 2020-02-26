Report: Colts have interest in Philip Rivers

Posted by Charean Williams on February 26, 2020, 6:06 PM EST
Melvin Gordon has said he thinks Philip Rivers will go to the Colts, and he’s not alone in that opinion. It makes too much sense with the Colts admitting all options are on the table at quarterback, and Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni having worked with Rivers in the past.

Indeed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Wednesday that the Colts are interested in Rivers.

Brissett, 27, went 7-8 as the starter of the Colts last season after Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement. He threw 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Brissett signed a one-year extension through 2020 last September, and “the jury’s still out” on his career, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard conceded last month.

Rivers, 38, is leaving the Chargers after 16 seasons, 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns. His 23 touchdowns last season were his fewest since 2007 and his 88.5 passer rating was his second-worst since 2007.

But Rivers could give the Colts a better chance to win now than Brissett.

7 responses to “Report: Colts have interest in Philip Rivers

    ————————-

    If the Jury is still out after he’s been with the Colts for 3 years and was the starting QB for 2 of them, then he’s not your QB.

  5. He may do better there with Reich, but who knows he didn’t really look that great last year. But would be a good place for him, play in the dome too, with a good offensive coach and supporting cast. Probably at least a slight upgrade, and trade Brissett for a good draft pick or player.

  6. So many of last years INT’s were from a congested pocket with a hand in his face because the GM has refused for years to build a quality NFL OL. The Colts OL and run game would be a tremendous upgrade from the Chargers. I bet with that we could see the 2018 version of Rivers. Just keep him upright. He’s still a good QB.

  7. Too bad he didn’t do this last contract. His window might well be closed now. But a dome and a decent OL might turn him around if he’s not too old already. Hope so as I think he has been a top QB but got dissed because San Diego didn’t do well in playoffs. Which is BS in a team sport like football. Love how he throws the ball downfield rather than dinking it.

