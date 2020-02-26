Report: No NFL teams asked Jalen Hurts to work out at another position

Getty Images

Sometimes athletic quarterbacks are asked at the Scouting Combine to do position drills at positions other than quarterback. That request was not made of Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, the quarterback who started his career at Alabama and ended it at Oklahoma, was not asked to do Combine drills at any position besides quarterback, according to NFL Media.

That will please Hurts, whose trainer said last week that Hurts would not work out at any other position.

Quarterbacks sometimes agree to work out at other positions and find that their draft stock rises when they show NFL teams what they can do. Former Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones, for instance, agreed to do wide receiver drills and was so impressive he ended up as a first-round draft pick.

In other cases, quarterbacks take issue with the idea that they should change positions. Last year former Penn State quarterback Trade McSorley was asked to work out as a defensive back, but he declined.

Hurts believes he’s a quarterback, and the NFL apparently agrees.