Russell Wilson publicly opposes CBA

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson usually avoids controversy. When it comes to the proposed CBA deal, Wilson is embracing it.

“The NBA & MLB are doing it right,” Wilson said on Twitter. “Players come first. ALL players deserve the same. WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction. I VOTE NO.”

Wilson is not active in the NFL Players Association. However, he surely has influence. As do others who have spoken out about the proposed CBA, and who will.

NFLPA president Eric Winston responded to Wilson on Twitter, with this message: “No one is rushing into anything. We have spent the last 300 days listening to our guys and negotiating this deal. The proposal will be sent to all players and if somebody doesn’t like the terms once they’ve seen the entire package, I understand. That’s why every player gets a vote on it and every vote counts. I’m happy to hop on the phone with any player at any time and anyone is always welcome to come to our annual Rep meeting or to join any of the numerous calls we have had or will have in the future. Let me know.”

Winston undoubtedly would prefer to keep the opposition to the deal private. In the 12 hours or so since the board of players representatives voted narrowly to send the CBA to a vote of all union members, more than a few players have taken their opposition public. There’s a good chance that plenty of others will do the same.