Russell Wilson publicly opposes CBA

Posted by Mike Florio on February 26, 2020, 1:44 PM EST
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson usually avoids controversy. When it comes to the proposed CBA deal, Wilson is embracing it.

“The NBA & MLB are doing it right,” Wilson said on Twitter. “Players come first. ALL players deserve the same. WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction. I VOTE NO.”

Wilson is not active in the NFL Players Association. However, he surely has influence. As do others who have spoken out about the proposed CBA, and who will.

NFLPA president Eric Winston responded to Wilson on Twitter, with this message: “No one is rushing into anything. We have spent the last 300 days listening to our guys and negotiating this deal. The proposal will be sent to all players and if somebody doesn’t like the terms once they’ve seen the entire package, I understand. That’s why every player gets a vote on it and every vote counts. I’m happy to hop on the phone with any player at any time and anyone is always welcome to come to our annual Rep meeting or to join any of the numerous calls we have had or will have in the future. Let me know.”

Winston undoubtedly would prefer to keep the opposition to the deal private. In the 12 hours or so since the board of players representatives voted narrowly to send the CBA to a vote of all union members, more than a few players have taken their opposition public. There’s a good chance that plenty of others will do the same.

  2. Years ago, it was anticipated that this particular negotiation would be a very difficult one.

    The AAF and now the XFL were partially counting on it.

  3. If “ALL players deserve the same” are you going rework your contract to make sure that happens? I dont think so.

  5. ALL players deserve the same.

    All players deserve $35M a year, or is that just you? Or are you suggesting that every player gets $4-5M. Nobody makes a dime more.

    Oh, not the same in THAT way

  7. LOL!

    Love it. Strike! Been a long time coming. I just hope enough players are ballsy enough to do it.

  8. he opposes just like JJ watt (even though he literally missed 32 games in 3/4 seasons) because the 17th game would only pay him 250k. This would help 90% of the league the new CBA but the top dogs are shooting it down. Hopefully the regular guy will stop letting the outliers make all the decision. The average nfl player has 2-3 years making 900k a year they cant afford a lockout

