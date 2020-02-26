Seahawks in “never say never” mode with Marshawn Lynch

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch stepped in and helped save the Seahawks’ bacon last year (while taking care of his own chicken).

So if the team needs him again next season, they’d be willing to consider it.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he’d be open to the veteran running back returning if need be, but he knows it’s not going to be a long-term arrangement.

“We’ll see,” Carroll said. “Never say never. . . .“I’m not going to rush him back to offseason, that’s for sure. That’s never been one of his strengths.”

Lynch is turning 34 in April, and hadn’t played football in 14 months when the Seahawks ran out of running backs late in the year and called him. His yardage numbers weren’t much to look at (30 carries for 67 yards), but he scored four touchdowns in three games, and gave them a presence they needed.

“Marshawn made an exceptional impression coming back, starting with me,” Carroll said. “He worked very hard to get to the point to have the chance to be available, how he got to that spot that maybe he could play later in the season. He reported in good shape. He performed well. Scored four touchdowns in the last few games. Did a great job for us just picking things up and showing how, what it takes to be available and all that. He was gracious and great to all the young guys. It didn’t matter how old you were, he was just great to everybody.

“I just thought he did an extraordinary job.”

The Seahawks know they’ll likely be without Rashaad Penny at the beginning of camp, after he tore his ACL in December. Chris Carson is expected to be ready by then, since his hip fracture didn’t require surgery.

So while they know Lynch isn’t a long-term play, they saw enough upon his return that they’d consider giving him another chance.