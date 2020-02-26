TCU receiver Jalen Reagor plans to run fastest 40 at Combine

Getty Images

In a draft filled with top receiver prospects, TCU’s Jalen Reagor wants to separate himself like he did on the field during much of his college career.

Reagor said he plans to run the fastest 40-yard dash at the Combine, with a high 4.2 or a low 4.3-second clocking. He will have to beat Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs, the favorite.

“That’s my plan,” Reagor said. “He runs after me. I’m going to set the bar for him.”

Reagor made 72 catches for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 before an unsettled quarterback situation dropped his numbers in 2019.

Some have compared him to Tyreek Hill.

Reagor calls himself a “big play waiting to happen.”

“Very versatile,” Reagor said. “I can make something happen in situations that you might not think I can. I’m coming to make an immediate impact wherever I go.”