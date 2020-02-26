Trevone Boykin sentenced to three years in prison

Getty Images

Former Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges stemming from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend.

Boykin and prosecutors in Texas agreed for Boykin to serve three years in prison, according to The Associated Press, and Boykin’s attorney said his client will become eligible for parole in less than a year.

Boykin has remained jailed in Fort Worth since December after he left a hotel without paying for his room.

The Seahawks cut him in March 2018 after Shabrika Bailey accused Boykin of breaking her jaw in two places after a string of run-ins with the law.

In March 2017, Boykin was arrested on public intoxication and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges after a car in which he was a passenger struck a tavern, hitting seven people on the sidewalk.

He got into a barroom brawl in San Antonio two days before the Alamo Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016, and later pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and got a year’s deferred adjudication probation.

Boykin played in five games for the Seahawks in 2016 and spent 2017 on the team’s practice squad.