Tyler Biadasz out of Combine drills after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

There’s been a long run of Wisconsin offensive linemen making the jump from Madison to the NFL and center Tyler Biadasz is set to join that list this year.

Biadasz is going to have to wait a bit before he can show his skills for scouts in a pre-draft workout, however. He revealed at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday that he had arthroscopic surgery on the AC joint in his shoulder after the season.

Biadasz, who won the Remington Trophy as the top collegiate center, said he expects to be fine in time for offseason work.

“It wasn’t necessarily an injury,” Biadasz said, via PackersNews.com. “I never was limited. It was just a lingering issue. Not really an issue, but just a little pain here and there. I went in after the season, just saw a specialist from L.A. and . . . we just don’t want anything lingering on to OTAs or rookie camp. So I just got [it] done.”

Teams can request a medical recheck on Biadasz before the draft to be sure all is going well in his recovery. If so, there’s a good chance he’ll be off the board before the second night in Las Vegas comes to an end.