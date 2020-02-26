Washington to bring top quarterbacks in for visits

Getty Images

New Washington coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that everything was on the table with the second overall pick.

And he wants to make sure everyone is listening when he says it.

Via J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Rivera said the team would bring quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa in for visits before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Since the Bengals can only take one of them, that means one of two things from Washington’s perspective.

Either A) They don’t love Dwayne Haskins as much as they’ve said they do, or B) They want everyone to think there’s a big FOR SALE sign on the second overall pick.

Other than possibly hurting Haskins’ feelings, it’s a play with little downside. Rivera might decide that he likes one of the new quarterbacks better, or someone might call offering a haul that they can’t say no to.

And since they’ve already made it clear they’re going to expect last year’s first-round pick to compete with Alex Smith for the starting job, he should already be on notice.

Now the rest of the league is too.