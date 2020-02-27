Albert Okwuegbunam runs 4.5-second 40

Getty Images

Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam ran one of the fastest 40 times we’ve ever seen from a tight end today at the Scouting Combine.

Okwuegbunam was timed in 4.49 seconds and 4.50 seconds in his two attempts, according to NFL Network. The 4.49 would make him just the fifth tight end ever at the Combine to run in under 4.5 seconds.

That’s an outstanding time for a player his size. Okwuegbunam weighed in at 258 pounds.

Okwuegbunam played three years at Missouri. Last season he had 26 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns.