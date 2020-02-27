Bruce Arians blames Jameis Winston for 20 of his interceptions

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2020, 1:47 PM EST
Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians spent a lot of the 2019 season defending quarterback Jameis Winston. Now? Not.

Making the media rounds at the Scouting Combine, Arians has been at his most candid regarding Winston’s performance during their first (and maybe only) season together. The attached video, from PFT Live, contains plenty of the two-time coach of the year’s raw assessment of Winston. Appearing separately on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Arians got specific regarding the number of interceptions from his total of 30 that were Winston’s responsibility.

“I think there are about 10 that weren’t his fault,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “But I would have liked to have seen a better December. You know, that’s usually, that end of November and December, it starts clicking for us. It did for Carson in Arizona. It did for Ben [Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh]. It did for everybody. But [Jameis] made some mistakes in December that I didn’t like.”

And so Arians continues to be ambivalent about a player who is due to become a free agent in just a few weeks.

“I loved him and I hated him,” Arians said. “More love, I mean, you throw for 30-something touchdowns and 5,100 yards, there’s a lot to love. The mistakes sometimes, you scratch your head. . . . He’s one of those guys that wants to go out and win the game by himself sometimes. Let the other guys help you.”

Winston has shown throughout his career an inclination to try to do too much, which invites mistakes. Often untimely ones. And despite all the good from Winston in 2019, his worst moments may have come at the worst possible time.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Bruce Arians blames Jameis Winston for 20 of his interceptions

  3. The Texans game is a great example of Winston’s issues..

    1st drive = pick 6
    2nd drive = pick 6 (penalty erased points) but the opponent got 3 points
    2 minutes in 2nd quarter = defense gets interception and the very next play, Winston gave it right back {even if the Bucs had a defense that keeps getting the ball, Jw gives it back}.
    of course the last drive for the win, JW chokes and throws the game away!

    Not to mention the multiple ints that the opponent drops in each game!

  5. oh, in 2 plays a WR was running wide open for the score and of course, JW over threw them.. Happens way to often.

  6. Hey Arians throw anyone under the bus much? Just shut up and do your job. Coach. Maybe run the ball instead of throwing 50 times a game. Like Shannahan in SF.

  9. A turnover is rated at a point differential of 6.7 points. Winston’s 35 turnovers; 30 ints and 5 fumbles lost, translate to a 234.5 point differential. That translates to a per game differential of 14.6. No team can win consistently by giving up a “free” 14 points per game.

  10. Ok, what about the 10 that were clearly dropped by defenders?? Move on Bucs. New uniforms, new QB. ANDY DALTON 2020

  11. tyelee says:

    February 27, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    The Texans game is a great example of Winston’s issues..

    1st drive = pick 6
    2nd drive = pick 6 (penalty erased points) but the opponent got 3 points
    2 minutes in 2nd quarter = defense gets interception and the very next play, Winston gave it right back {even if the Bucs had a defense that keeps getting the ball, Jw gives it back}.
    of course the last drive for the win, JW chokes and throws the game away!

    Not to mention the multiple ints that the opponent drops in each game!
    ————————————————————————
    What I was going to say. Plenty of times JW threw it to the other team-but the other team dropped it.

  13. His time in Tampa may be ending but I have a hunch he will have a monster 2nd act somewhere. Please don’t go to NE Winston

  14. Very rarely do words of public demeanor aid any player & assist any player to actually improve… Arians has (at best) a spotty coaching career in both college & the pros…
    Maybe a little more interception by interception film work with Winston by Arians would prove to be more beneficial than Arians grabbing every mike & expressing his displeasure.
    Arians is not a great or even good HC…Never will be.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!