Chargers love what Mike Williams has done with fifth-year option decision coming

A back injury contributed to a slow start for wide receiver Mike Williams after the Chargers made him the seventh overall pick of the 2017 draft, but he’s done a good job of showing his big play ability over the last two seasons.

Williams has 92 catches for 1,665 yards and 12 touchdowns over that span. His average of just over 18 yards per catch is fourth among players with at least 50 catches since the start of the 2018 season and that would seem to make a strong case for the team exercising the fifth-year option on his contract.

General Manager Tom Telesco hinted that the team will do that while speaking to reporters in Indianapolis this week, but said a final call is still pending.

“Actually, I haven’t given enough thought on that yet,” Telesco said, via the Los Angeles Times. “But we love what he’s doing. He’s going to be a good player in this league.”

The Chargers have until the end of May to make a call on the option, which is guaranteed in the case of injury only.