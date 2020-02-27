Chase Young not worried about Washington’s flirtation with quarterbacks

AP

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young called himself the best player in the draft. He is not alone in that assessment.

Young, though, isn’t likely to go first overall.

The Bengals are expected to draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who began his career at Ohio State. Washington drafts second, and while odds still are good the team drafts Young, new coach Ron Rivera revealed Washington will meet with Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I’m not really worried about who might draft me,” Young said Thursday morning when asked about Washington’s quarterback meetings. “I feel like it’s all in God’s hands, and wherever I go, I go.”

Young grew up in Maryland watching Washington games, though he stops short of calling himself a fan of the team.

“I always watched the Redskins, hometown team, just because growing up being around the Redskins,” Young said.

He has former Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall selection of Washington last year, in his ear and the team’s ear.

“Me and Dwayne talk all the time,” Young said. “I knew Dwayne since high school. He definitely loves the organization and obviously he wants me to come play with him. We’re just going to see how this whole thing turns out.”

Young made 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last season in solidifying himself as the top defensive player in the draft. He finished his three-year career with 30.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss.

“I definitely think I’m the best player in the draft,” Young said. “I think I showed it on my tape. In every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year. I grinded hard. Two of our biggest things are hard work and dedication, and I’m going to bring those to the NFL with me.”

Young will not work out at the Combine, with scouts able to see him at Ohio State’s pro day.