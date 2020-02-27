Chase Young says he’s like the Bosa brothers, Julius Peppers, Jevon Kearse

Getty Images

Chas Young is poised to be the third Ohio State defensive end selected with a Top 3 pick in the last three NFL drafts, and Young thinks he plays the game a lot like the other two.

Young said today on PFT Live that he, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa have some of the same athletic talents and developed in much the same way at Ohio State.

“All three of us have the same tool box. As you see in games, we have a lot of similar moves,” Young said. “The tool box that they brought from college to the NFL, it works. I’ve been looking at them, always looking at Nick because he’s my big bro. I see what he’s doing in the league, he’s obviously doing outstanding.”

As a young player learning the game, Young says, he watched Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse to get some ideas about how to make use of his athletic gifts.

“I always look at Julius Peppers, watch a lot of his film, guys whose bodies are like mine like Jevon Kearse,” he said.

Young is putting himself in some elite company, but no one who watched him at Ohio State doubts that he belongs.