Combine physical shows Jones fracture in Van Jefferson’s foot

One of the receivers from a deep group of appealing prospects for this year’s draft is going to be out of commission for a while.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that doctors in Indianapolis found a Jones fracture in former Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson’s foot during his medical check at the Scouting Combine. Jefferson needs to have surgery next week and he is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after having the injury repaired.

That makes it unlikely that Jefferson, who is the son of former NFL wideout and current Jets wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, will be able to do more than meet with teams before the draft gets underway in Las Vegas.

Jefferson opened his college days at Ole Miss, but played his final two years at Florida after transferring. He had 84 catches for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Gators.