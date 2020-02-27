Former Dolphins running back Mark Walton arrested again

Getty Images

Former Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been arrested again, after another incident with the mother of his child.

According to NBCMiami.com, Walton was arrested Thursday morning for violating a protective order, after a verbal altercation with the woman. Opa-locka Police arrested Walton just after 3:30 a.m. He was booked into jail.

The incident involved the same woman he was arrested for assaulting last year, which led the Dolphins to release the former University of Miami running back.

He had been arrested three times the previous offseason, which led the Bengals to release him.