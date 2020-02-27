Former Dolphins running back Mark Walton arrested again

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 27, 2020, 2:37 PM EST
Former Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been arrested again, after another incident with the mother of his child.

According to NBCMiami.com, Walton was arrested Thursday morning for violating a protective order, after a verbal altercation with the woman. Opa-locka Police arrested Walton just after 3:30 a.m. He was booked into jail.

The incident involved the same woman he was arrested for assaulting last year, which led the Dolphins to release the former University of Miami running back.

He had been arrested three times the previous offseason, which led the Bengals to release him.

4 responses to “Former Dolphins running back Mark Walton arrested again

  3. This moron didn’t deserve a second chance after the Bengals cut him. He is officially done. No one will give him another chance.

  4. You can’t fix stupid.. cut ties with the woman, its obvious it is not working out. But these moron athletes go to college simply because they are athletic players and learn NOTHING about life and how to act and carry yourself.
    Thank god Miami cut this fool

