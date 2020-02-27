Giants named as potential Tom Brady suitor

February 27, 2020
We’ve heard several teams mentioned as potential suitors for soon-to-be free agent quarterback Tom Brady, but we hadn’t heard the Giants, until now.

Michael Giardi of NFL Network reported that the Giants have been named by sources at the Scouting Combine as a potential team with interest in Brady, along with the Titans and Raiders, whose potential interest has been discussed in the past.

The Giants would be a surprise. General Manager Dave Gettleman spent the sixth overall pick in the draft on quarterback Daniel Jones last year, and the team has indicated that Jones is the quarterback of both the present and of the future.

On the other hand, new Giants head coach Joe Judge wouldn’t commit to Jones as his starter when asked about the depth chart this week. And Judge, who spent the last eight years in New England, presumably thinks highly of Brady.

The Giants also have plenty of cap space, about $62 million, so they could make Brady a lucrative offer.

Would Brady want to go to the Giants? If he wants to win, it’s hard to see why he would. Then again, it’s possible that the Giants could persuade him that they’re closer to contending than they look. And it’s also possible that Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, are thinking about post-football opportunities that could be enhanced by moving to America’s biggest market.

So while this one feels farfetched, it’s worth at least considering the possibility that Brady could play for the franchise that twice beat him in the Super Bowl.

7 responses to “Giants named as potential Tom Brady suitor

  1. this one makes no sense. also why would judge take this job if jones wasnt his starter? going to spend another draft pick on a qb? signing rivers, tannehill, bridgewater, or winston wouldnt result in enough wins to keep the giants from getting a new coach in 3 years.

  2. The New York/Boston rivalry would explode!
    Look at the Yanks/BoSox…
    Every time a Red Sox player signs with the Yankees, the Boston fans lose their minds.
    NY plays in Fenway, and former BoSox player gets booed mercilessly.
    Would love to see that if/when Giant QB Brady goes back to Foxboro! LOL

  3. Giardi is not that dumb to actually believe that.

    Anyone could win that division but not enough talent in NYG (save Barkley) to make a run.

    TB is not going out in one and done. New England and Tampa are the two best places for him to play.

  5. Er, I’ve said it, right here in PFT comments! I think Brady’s staying put, but if he left then NY or LA make most sense in terms of Gisele (and his) other business, high-life and glamor. And y’all thinking in terms of 1-2yrs, but Brady is prob thinking (rightly or wrongly) up to 3yrs. So a team has just enough time to re-configure for one run.

    Brady must be thinking 3yrs and Belichick thinking 1yr, as that’s the ONLY reason I can see for demurring, seeing as Brady’s never been about the money and Pats are still a contender.

  6. Cowboys, Raiders, Bucs, Titans, Giants, Chargers, 49ers, Pats…..who am I missing?

    March 18 cant come soon enough

  7. It makes TONS of sense for egos as large as Giselle’s and Tom’s. This is the point.

    Their O Line is horrible, their D is horrible, they have a rookie coach, etc.

    There’s no question it’s an option for Ego Tom because of Judge, NY and its business oppos, and their cap space for salar. Rational, reined-in ego Tom that BB has tried to keep reined-in version of Tom Brady, absolutely not, based on what I just typed.

    By the time Judge has a chance to build something there, Brady will be done.

    But, is Brady so concerned about his TB12 brand, he thinks growing it NOW instead of just making it a post-career concentration, is that important?

    Obviously, the average, rational fan is probably wondering why on god’s green earth he is aying things like “i just want to win” and would even consider a team like the awful, rebuilding Giants right now with an inexperienced, new head coach.

    This is the issue for BB: Has Brady’s ego flown so far gone, that his TB12 brand become MORE important than committing to the team?

    If he does leave NE, this will be the answer.

    Thank you.

