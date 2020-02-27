Giants named as potential Tom Brady suitor

Getty Images

We’ve heard several teams mentioned as potential suitors for soon-to-be free agent quarterback Tom Brady, but we hadn’t heard the Giants, until now.

Michael Giardi of NFL Network reported that the Giants have been named by sources at the Scouting Combine as a potential team with interest in Brady, along with the Titans and Raiders, whose potential interest has been discussed in the past.

The Giants would be a surprise. General Manager Dave Gettleman spent the sixth overall pick in the draft on quarterback Daniel Jones last year, and the team has indicated that Jones is the quarterback of both the present and of the future.

On the other hand, new Giants head coach Joe Judge wouldn’t commit to Jones as his starter when asked about the depth chart this week. And Judge, who spent the last eight years in New England, presumably thinks highly of Brady.

The Giants also have plenty of cap space, about $62 million, so they could make Brady a lucrative offer.

Would Brady want to go to the Giants? If he wants to win, it’s hard to see why he would. Then again, it’s possible that the Giants could persuade him that they’re closer to contending than they look. And it’s also possible that Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, are thinking about post-football opportunities that could be enhanced by moving to America’s biggest market.

So while this one feels farfetched, it’s worth at least considering the possibility that Brady could play for the franchise that twice beat him in the Super Bowl.