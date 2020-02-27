Henry Ruggs runs the 40 in 4.27 seconds

AP

Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs was the betting favorite to run the fastest 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. His official number will be hard to beat.

Ruggs ran a 4.27 on Thursday night in Indianapolis. It was the fastest 40 on the first of four nights of workouts.

Via Kimberly Jones of NFL.com, Ruggs missed some of the receiver drills with a bag of ice on his right thigh. He said he’ll be ready to perform all drills at the Alabama Pro Day next month.

Ruggs’ official time comes in only 0.05 seconds behind the all-time fastest 40, clocked by Bengals receiver John Ross in 2017. That display contributed to Cincinnati’s decision to make Ross the ninth pick in his draft, the last player selected before the Chiefs traded up to No. 10 to select Patrick Mahomes.