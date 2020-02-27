Isaiah Simmons feels there “isn’t anything I can’t do” on defense

Getty Images

Isaiah Simmons became known for his versatility while at Clemson and he said on Thursday that he plans to continue being a “Swiss Army knife” on the NFL level.

Simmons told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he would call his position “defense” because he can line up all over the field and be effective. He had 104 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles last season.

Simmons said he’s not worried about finding a fit because the “game is evolving” and noted that teams need players to stop tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle, although he thinks he’s capable of a lot of other things too.

“I feel like there isn’t anything I can’t do,” Simmons said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I played every position except for nose and three-technique. When it comes down to it, I’m going to try to the best of my ability to do everything I can.”

Simmons underlined his versatility when asked about comparing himself to current NFL players. He chose Von Miller as a pass rusher, Jalen Ramsey as a cover guy and Tyrann Mathieu as someone who has also moved all around the field. That’s a mix that’s likely to make his name one of the first called in Las Vegas in April.