J.K. Dobbins sees himself as a player like Christian McCaffrey

Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins has one player in mind he wants to emulate in the NFL.

“Definitely Christian McCaffrey,” Dobbins said when asked on PFT Live which player he’s most like.

“My team didn’t really put me at slot receiver like that, but I definitely can catch the ball a lot so I see myself as a player like him,” Dobbins said. “He runs tough, can take it the distance, just like me.”

Dobbins, who ran for 2,003 yards last season, is not planning to work out at the Combine because he’s dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, but he believes NFL teams already know what kind of player he is.

“My film speaks for itself,” Dobbins said. “The vision I have, the explosiveness. But I’m a great leader. I think when I’m on the field I’m going to make every single player around me better.”

Dobbins is not expected to be a Top 10 pick like McCaffrey was, but he thinks he has shown NFL teams that he’s going to step in and be a difference-maker.