Jadeveon Clowney loved playing in Seattle, but Giants, Colts among suitors

Posted by Charean Williams on February 27, 2020, 3:37 PM EST
Getty Images

The Seahawks would love to see the return of Jadeveon Clowney. The defensive end would love to stay in Seattle.

Chances are, Clowney will play elsewhere next season.

“After spending the last year in Seattle and seeing how they do things, I would definitely like to return,” Clowney told Josina Anderson of ESPN. “However, I’m also open to new opportunities if it comes down to that.”

Clowney, who is scheduled to become a free agent next month, is expected to have suitors in the Giants and Colts, according to Anderson.

He likely has an even bigger market than just two teams.

Clowney is ranked as the 12th-best impending free agent on PFT’s top-100 list.

The Texans used the franchise tag on him a year ago before trading him to the Seahawks.

Clowney, 27, made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games last season, but Seahawks General Manager John Schneider called him “super disruptive.”

The three-time Pro Bowler played much of last season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Jadeveon Clowney loved playing in Seattle, but Giants, Colts among suitors

  2. How has the newly proposed CBA addressed Compensation Draft calculations? If still the same, the Seahawks will undoubtably be looking at a 3rd or 4th round comp pick from his leaving.

    Hopefully he gets offers trying to low ball him, whereby he decides to Sign back up with the Seahawks. If not, I hope he gets top dollar.

  5. I wouldn’t pay him a lot, he has a couple of hot games a year.
    If he doesn’t get paid an astronomical number, he will pout, and the signing team will regret it.

  6. Play on a potential championship team at $20mm/yr or a garbage Giants squad or Colts with no QB and no playoff chance at $22mm/yr? Money talks but I’d rather play on a playoff team with an elite QB when you’re likely talking $6mm difference in guarantees.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!