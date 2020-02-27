Jalen Hurts is the fastest QB at the Combine

Getty Images

Whether Jalen Hurts proves himself to be an NFL-quality passer remains to be seen, but no one doubts what kind of athlete he is.

Hurts, the quarterback who started his college career at Alabama and ended it at Oklahoma, is the fastest quarterback at this year’s Scouting Combine with a 4.54-second 40-yard dash.

That’s no surprise. Hurts is a very explosive athlete who ran for 1,298 yards last season.

The other notable 40 time from the quarterbacks was by Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who put up a very solid 4.69-second 40-yard dash. The top quarterback prospect, Joe Burrow, decided not to work out at the Combine, while the consensus No. 2 prospect, Tua Tagovailoa, isn’t working out as he recovers from an injury.