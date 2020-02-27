Jerry Jones on signing Dez Bryant: “I’ve thought a lot about it in the shower”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed — in a way only Jerry Jones can — that he’ll consider bringing free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant back to Dallas.

Jones was asked today at the Combine about the possibility of signing Bryant, and he acknowledged he’s considering it.

“I’ve thought a lot about it in the shower,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Bryant says he wants to return to the NFL, preferably to the Cowboys, and he was recently spotted working out with Patrick Mahomes in the Dallas area.

The 31-year-old Bryant hasn’t played since 2017, and he had already lost a step that season, when he averaged a career-low 12.1 yards per catch. Since then his only NFL action has been signing with the Saints and then tearing his Achilles tendon in his first practice. It’s no sure thing that Bryant is capable of playing in the NFL again, but the Cowboys won’t rule it out.