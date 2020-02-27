Jerry Jones refers to Dak Prescott as family member, but adds deal “has to fit”

Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Cowboys met with Dak Prescott‘s agent, Todd France, for the first time since September. The sides resumed talks on a long-term deal for the quarterback, though the team is not expected to get a contract completed until after resolution of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“Don’t make anything of that, one way or another,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s not what counts. [What counts is] when you decide it’s time to make it work.”

Jones added that he was not demeaning the meeting “but what counts is when it looks like it fits.”

The sides came close to a deal before the start of the 2019 season before negotiations were put on hold.

Prescott is scheduled to hit free agency March 18, though that is unlikely. The Cowboys are expected to franchise Prescott if they can’t get a deal done before the tag window closes March 12.

The proposed CBA calls for only one tag, which would complicate matters for the Cowboys with both Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper scheduled to become free agents.

“It’s what it is,” Jones said. “We’ll just have to figure out a way to [get it done]. . . .There’s no question it’s going to put on a bigger angst.”

Prescott is the priority at the moment, though.

Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that his feeling about Prescott’s future with Cowboys is “the same that I feel about Stephen [Jones]. There’s no going forward without Stephen or one of your family members, so you’ve got to get it figured out. This is a deal I have to get done, but it has to fit.”