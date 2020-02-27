Jerry Jones voted for proposed CBA despite loss of “strategic” second tag

Getty Images

If the NFL plays out the 2020 season under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Cowboys would have a better shot of holding onto both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper because they’d be able to use both the franchise and transition tags.

That didn’t stop team owner Jerry Jones from voting for the proposed CBA that is on the table right now. Jones told reporters on Thursday that the deal doesn’t benefit the Cowboys across the board, but that he voted in favor of it because “the positives outweigh the negatives.”

“It removes a very strategic thing for us. That is, we lose the transition [tag]. Strategically, that was really thought of a lot,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones said he thought that anyone looking at the deal would find that there was more good than bad, although it remains to be seen how players will vote on the proposal once the NFLPA opens that process.