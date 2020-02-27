Kenneth Murray says he’ll show “extremely special” speed in the 40

Getty Images

Former Oklahoma running back Kenneth Murray is planning to put on a show in the 40-yard dash.

Murray visited PFT Live at the Scouting Combine and said that he believes he’s going to impress NFL teams with his wheels.

“The speed I have at linebacker is extremely special. I think just being able to put that together with how intelligent I am as a player, reacting to what I see after the snap and get to the ball,” Murray said.

How fast can he run?

“Something really, really fast,” Murray said. “Fast is 4.3 to me.”

Murray was a three-year starter at Oklahoma before leaving school after his junior season, so he’s put enough on tape that NFL teams know what kind of game speed he has. But a 4.3-second 40-yard dash would be a nice little bonus.