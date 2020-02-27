Matt Patricia characterizes Matthew Stafford trade rumor as “comical”

Getty Images

Can we put to bed the Matthew Stafford trade rumor?

The Lions are not trading him. They have said that every which way they possibly can.

Add “comical” to the list of words the Lions have used to dismiss it.

“It’s comical, kind of, to me, to be honest with you,” Patricia said Thursday on NFL Network. “Not interested in doing any of that. There’s no conversation of that whatsoever. In fact, I was away, I was actually at my college — yeah, the Mighty Engineers — and I was back there when that news broke and I’m looking at my phone, I’m like ‘What is going on?’ and ‘Who is this guy?’ and ‘Who put this out there?’ It was really confusing so just one of those things that, for me, I kind of laugh at because it’s not even a conversation.”

The trade rumor came out of nowhere two weeks ago and still makes no sense on multiple levels. As PFT previously reported, the Lions would take a dead cap hit of $24.8 million if Stafford were traded.

Besides, Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn are on notice from ownership to show improvement, something they have a better chance to do with Stafford than with a rookie quarterback.

“Honestly, Matt Stafford, I love the guy,” Patricia said. “He’s one of the reasons I came to Detroit when I was looking at different jobs and opportunities and an opportunity to work with a guy like Matthew Stafford. For me, I mean, there’s no question.”

Stafford, 32, played only eight games last season, landing on injured reserve late in the season with a back injury. He had 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.