Neville Gallimore: I had to become a student of the game after leaving Canada

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore took a somewhat different path to the Scouting Combine than most of the other prospects in Indianapolis this week.

Gallimore grew up in Ottawa and was a redshirt during his first season at Oklahoma as he adjusted to playing football in a very different environment than the small prep school he attended for high school. During a visit to PFT Live on Thursday, Gallimore discussed the hardest parts of that adjustment.

“The caliber of football that was being played, the level of competition, the expectation,” Gallimore said. “It’s night and day. The amount of things that are invested in football in America compared to what I was used to. . . . I really had to become a student of the game.”

Gallimore was productive up front for the Sooners in 2019 — 30 tackles, 7.5 for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles — and said he’s trying to model his game on players like Geno Atkins, Timmy Jernigan and Jurrell Casey. He’s expected to go in the early rounds and his ultimate spot will be determined by which team thinks the growth he showed in college will continue at the next level.