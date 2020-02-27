Packers raise ticket prices

Getty Images

It will cost a bit more to see the Packers play at Lambeau Field in 2020.

The team announced a jump in ticket prices for the coming season. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, it is the 11th straight year that the team has raised prices.

Prices are not going up dramatically this time around. The biggest hike comes to the prices of end zone seats and those between the 20-yard-lines, which will all cost $7 more a game than they did during the 2019 season. Some sections will see prices go up by a dollar and it will cost $6 more each game for seats between the end zones and the 20-yard-lines.

The Packers will host the Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans and Eagles next season.