Patriots remain the favorites to keep Tom Brady

As the calendar creeps toward March 18 and the launch of free agency, Tom Brady‘s current team remains the betting favorite to keep him for at least a 21st year.

Via The Action Network, the Patriots are a -175 favorite (bet $175 to win $100) to re-sign the six-time Super Bowl champion. They are the only team in negative wagering territory.

Of the new teams Brady may join, the Titans have the lowest odds, at +380 (bet $100 to win $380). Next are the Raiders at +500, the Chargers at +600, the Giants at +1000, the Bucs at +1100, and the Cowboys and the Dolphins at +2900 each.

The Patriots have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady, technically. At the Scouting Combine, however, tampering remains rampant. By the time Brady hears from the Patriots, he’ll know what’s behind Door No. 2, 3, 4, etc. Then, Brady will find out what’s behind Door No. 1.

As mentioned throughout the week on PFT Live and here, the Patriots’ offer most likely will be driven by football considerations. A team that views the acquisition of Brady as a business proposition may be willing to pay a lot more, given the huge influx of cash, attention, and relevance that Brady’s arrival would bring.

Indeed, at a time when most assume that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will become the NFL’s first $40 million man, Brady could possibly get there. He’d definitely be worth it, given the return he’d generate on his next team’s investment.