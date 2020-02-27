Ravens expect Jimmy Smith to hit the open market

Getty Images

The Ravens were very deep at cornerback in 2019, but change could be coming to the group this offseason.

They have a decision to make about exercising their option on Brandon Carr‘s contract and Jimmy Smith is headed for free agency if they don’t strike a deal before the start of the new league year. General Manager Eric DeCosta said this week that he doesn’t think Smith will agree to anything without seeing what the rest of the league thinks of him.

“We’ve had conversations with Jimmy,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We’ve had conversations during the season, we’ve had conversations with Jimmy since the season. Lots of respect for Jimmy. Thought he played his best football later in the year. Jimmy’s a guy that we value, so we’ll see. I suspect Jimmy’s going to want to hit the market and assess what his value is, as he probably should. He’s a veteran, he’s worked hard to see what his value is on the market. Lots of respect for Jimmy as a player. His agent and I have a really good relationship. So we’ll just see.”

The Ravens have Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters returning from last season with Tavon Young expected back from the neck injury that kept him out all year.