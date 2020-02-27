Getty Images

The Chiefs don’t want Chris Jones to get away and for good reason.

The defensive lineman is the fourth-rated player on PFT’s top-100 list of free agents, behind only quarterbacks.

The Chiefs will use the franchise tag on Jones, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team expects to get a long-term deal completed with Jones at some point.

Jones, 25, made 36 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumble last season in earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

In his four-year career since the Chiefs made him a second-round choice, Jones has 136 tackles, 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles.