Report: Rhett Ellison considering retiring after season-ending concussion

Getty Images

Giants tight end Rhett Ellison missed the final six games of his eighth NFL season with a concussion.

That has him assessing his future.

Ellison is considering retirement, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Ellison, 31, signed a four-year, $18 million free-agent contract in 2017, six weeks before the team drafted tight end Evan Engram in the first round. Ellison’s role doesn’t match his $7.18 million cap number for 2020.

The Giants would save $5 million in salary cap room if they cut Ellison or he retires.

The team already parted ways with linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin to save more than $13 million against the cap.

Ellison has made 67 catches for 674 yards and four touchdowns in 40 games with the Giants. He spent five seasons with the Vikings.

The Giants and a Jason Witten marriage has drawn speculation ever since the team hired former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator. Witten is scheduled to become a free agent next month and recently stated his desire to continue playing in 2020.