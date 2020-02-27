Report: Tom Brady’s representation has met with Chargers, Raiders, Colts

Getty Images

The Patriots may not have talked to Tom Brady‘s representation, but other teams have.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media named the Chargers, Raiders and Colts as teams Don Yee and Carter Chow have met with about Brady this week in Indianapolis. The Giants, named by a different NFL Media reporter as a potential suitor, were not listed in Rapoport’s report.

While it is common for teams to meet with the agents of prospective agents at the Combine, it also is against the rules. The Patriots are unlikely to file tampering charges, and in fact, as Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston has reported, New England appears to welcome the talks between Brady’s representation and other teams.

The talks will give Brady a good idea of his market before the Patriots get together with him.

There is a growing sense around the league, though, that Brady is headed elsewhere to continue his career.