Report: Trent Williams wants new deal or trade

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has had positive interactions with left tackle Trent Williams, but that alone reportedly won’t be enough to get Williams back into the fold.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Williams has told the team that he wants a new contract in order to return after missing the entire 2019 season. If they don’t give him a new deal, Williams has requested a trade to another team.

That fits with previous reports that Williams’ non-financial issues with the team have gone away since the departures of former team president Bruce Allen and the team’s medical staff. Williams was displeased with the way the previous medical staff handled a growth on his head that he had removed last year.

Garafolo went on to report that the team has put the Williams matter on the “back burner” for the time being as they deal with other things heading into the new league year, but that could change if a team comes to Washington with an appealing offer for Williams.