Rookie minimums to top $1 million by end of CBA

Getty Images

There may be some veteran players who are opposed to the proposed collective bargaining agreement, but there are many more players whose boats are going to get lifted considerably by the rising tide of salary increases.

Or who can afford boats.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the term sheet of minimum salaries each year which the NFLPA sent to agents shows that the rookie minimum will top $1 million in 2029.

That number for players with no experience starts at $610,000 in 2020, and climbs steadily until it hits $1.02 million in 2029 and $1.065 million in 2030.

The minimum in 2020 for players with seven years or more in the league is $1.05 million. For players with four to six years in the league, the million-dollar threshold hits in 2022.

Considering more than half the league works on those minimum salaries, it’s a good way for owners to convince 50 percent plus one of the union to vote for a deal which is obviously good for their side of the negotiation.