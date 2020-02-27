Ryan Kerrigan “most certainly” in Ron Rivera’s plans for 2020

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Washington head coach Ryan Kerrigan said the team was evaluating their options in regard to several veteran players for the 2020 season.

They’ve since settled a couple of those situations by picking up running back Adrian Peterson‘s option and releasing tight end Jordan Reed. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was also on that list and it appears they’ve also made their decision about his future with the team.

Rivera told NBCSportsWashington.com that Kerrigan is “most certainly” in the team’s plans for next season.

“We had a great conversation with Ryan and it was awesome,” Rivera said. “He’s all fired up about getting ready for next season. I’m not going to get into a player’s contract, but he’s a guy we’re looking forward to having around.”

Kerrigan missed the first four games of his nine-year career due to a concussion and season-ending calf injury last year. He is set to make $11.5 million during the 2019 season.