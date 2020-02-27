Thaddeus Moss having foot surgery

Getty Images

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss announced earlier this week that he wouldn’t be working out at the Scouting Combine and cited the short break between the national title game and the Combine as the reason for his decision.

Moss did come to Indianapolis for interviews and a physical. The latter led to another reason to stay off the field for the near future.

NFL Network reports that doctors determined a Jones fracture in Moss’ foot that will need to be surgically repaired. Recovery time is usually around 6-8 weeks for that surgery.

Moss is the second player who had a Jones fracture diagnosed during his physical. Former Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is also a second-generation player, will also be having surgery.