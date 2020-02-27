Washington talking contract with Brandon Scherff

Getty Images

Regardless who is under center in Washington next year, they’re going to have to protect him.

And they’re currently working on locking up one of the best at that.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Washington coach Ron Rivera said the team has started contract talks with guard Brandon Scherff, and that he’s part of the plan for 2020.

That implies that either a deal is closer than he’s willing to say, or the plan is the use the franchise tag on him if they can’t get a deal.

The 28-year-old Scherff finished the last two seasons on injured reserve, after a torn pectoral in 2018 and shoulder and elbow problems last year. But when well, he remains one of the top guards in the game, and clearly is a piece they want to build around while they try to talk left tackle Trent Williams into coming back.