Washington talking contract with Brandon Scherff

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 27, 2020, 12:49 PM EST
Getty Images

Regardless who is under center in Washington next year, they’re going to have to protect him.

And they’re currently working on locking up one of the best at that.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Washington coach Ron Rivera said the team has started contract talks with guard Brandon Scherff, and that he’s part of the plan for 2020.

That implies that either a deal is closer than he’s willing to say, or the plan is the use the franchise tag on him if they can’t get a deal.

The 28-year-old Scherff finished the last two seasons on injured reserve, after a torn pectoral in 2018 and shoulder and elbow problems last year. But when well, he remains one of the top guards in the game, and clearly is a piece they want to build around while they try to talk left tackle Trent Williams into coming back.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Washington talking contract with Brandon Scherff

  1. Well, Scherff and Trent Williams will be needed if they’re gonna be blocking for TOM BRADY.

    Everyone’s sleeping on Washington for some reason.

  2. If I was running the show, I would pay Scherff and kick him out to RT. Move Moses to the inside and resign Flowers to lock down the other guard spot. Then, I would beg Trent to come back and offer him all the money he wants plus some vegetables for his vegan ways. Only remaining question mark would be center and I would address that in the draft in the 3rd round.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!