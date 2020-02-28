Arizona State’s Michael Turk excels in feats of strength

Getty Images

Arizona State punter Michael Turk has a big leg, but he showed some upper-body strength as well.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Turk was one of the standouts of the first day of testing at the Scouting Combine, with an impressive 25 repetitions of the 225-pound bench press.

That’s impressive for anyone, but the 6-foot, 226-pound punter pumped more iron than all the receivers and all but one of the tight ends.

To put that in perspective, some recent defensive ends such as Frank Clark (19), Jadeveon Clowney (21) DeMarcus Lawrence (20), and Chandler Jones (22) weren’t able to do that many reps.

When he’s not flexing, Turk averaged 46 yards per punt last year, with 21 of 50 yards or more and a 75-yarder.

His uncle Matt punted in the NFL for 17 seasons, but even with old man strength factored in, Matt may not want to wrestle his nephew at this year’s Festivus celebration.