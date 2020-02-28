Barry Sanders has fun with Garth Brooks fans’ misunderstanding

Getty Images

We may have found the candidate to truly unite the country.

After a simple misunderstanding led some fans to disavow country music star Garth Brooks, former Lions running back Barry Sanders injected the right note of levity (and sanity) to the situation.

To make a long viral story short, Brooks played a concert in Detroit, and went on stage wearing a Barry Sanders jersey.

Sanders, you might recall, wore number 20.

But a certain subset of the internet thought Brooks was endorsing Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and the Internet ensued, with all kinds of insane online responses to a fairly benign choice of shirt.

Like Barry Sanders, Brooks went to Oklahoma State, so he was just being a fan for a second (and/or perhaps pandering a bit to local fans).

Barry Sanders, like he did on so many football fields, saw the hole and hit it quickly.

It’s a little late to start a campaign, but he would have a good chance to win a swing state in Michigan, and perhaps the folks in Hawaii who always loved the Honolulu Blue.