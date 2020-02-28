Crane collapses in parking lot outside SoFi Stadium

Getty Images

A large crane collapsed outside SoFi Stadium on Friday morning, The Associated Press reports.

Construction is ongoing at the new home of the Rams and the Chargers.

The AP, citing the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said no injures were reported.

It is not clear what caused the crane to collapse in the parking lot.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. local time.

The stadium is expected to open this summer with both the Rams and Chargers playing their games there in 2020.