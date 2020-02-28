Donovan Peoples-Jones puts up the top jumps at the Combine

Getty Images

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones showed off impressive athleticism when the wide receivers worked out at the Combine.

Peoples-Jones had the highest vertical jump at 44.5 inches, and the longest broad jump at 11 feet, 7 inches.

That vertical is tied for the third-best at the Combine since 2006, and the broad jump is tied for the sixth-best since 2006.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Peoples-Jones was an inconsistent player at Michigan who didn’t live up to the expectations that were placed on him as one of the top recruits in the country. But there’s no doubt about what kind of athlete he is.