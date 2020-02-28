Eric Berry wants to come back, Colts could be interested

Getty Images

Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry has made noises about wanting to play again, and someone might be listening.

According to Jim Trotter of NFL Network, the Colts have emerged as a possible landing spot for the former All-Pro.

Berry, 31, has played four games the last three seasons because of injuries. He tried coming back late in 2018 after tearing his Achilles in 2017, but was a shell of himself, and the Chiefs released him after the season He didn’t play last year.

Oh by the way, he also came back from cancer, so the rigors of rehab aren’t the hardest thing he’s ever endured.

The Colts made a spot for former Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston, and that worked out pretty well for them, so there’s some familiarity there.

Colts safety Clayton Geathers is a free agent, but despite his past accomplishments, Berry isn’t the kind of player you sign and assume he’s going to lock down a position on his own. But if he’s well, it’s worth seeing what he has left.