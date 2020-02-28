George Kittle’s agent prepared to be “very patient” in extension talks

Getty Images

The agent for 49ers tight end George Kittle said this week he’s prepared to be “very patient” in contract extension talks with the team, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

Kittle, 26, led the 49ers in receiving yards the past two seasons. His 1,377 yards in 2018 set an NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end.

His next deal is expected to make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, and Barrows reports it could “approach” that of the top receivers in the league.

Green Bay tight end Jimmy Graham‘s $10 million annual average currently is the highest at the position.

“[Kittle] is the poster child of culture for that team, of the type of player they want on that team,” Jack Bechta, Kittle’s agent, said.

The 49ers want to sign both Kittle and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to long-term deals this offseason. They, of course, are unlikely to get any deals completed until a resolution to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.