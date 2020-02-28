Gisele Bundchen looks forward to knowing where she’ll be living this year

Getty Images

The next chapter of Tom Brady‘s 20-years-and-counting career is yet to be determined. Plenty of people would like to know what’s next.

That group includes Mrs. Tom Brady.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year but I don’t know that yet,” Gisele Bundchen said in an Instagram Q&A, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.”

Don’t fret (at least not based on that response), Pats fans. “Somewhere nice” includes Boston.

“Yes, I love it,” she said of the New England area. “I’ve been living there for 12 years. My kids love it. They love the snow. As a Brazilian, I have a little harder time with the cold but I really can appreciate the beauty of the seasons there.”

Speculation that The Brady Bunch will be leaving Boston was fueled in part by news that they sold their house there, buying a place in Greenwich, Connecticut. Speculation that a separation between player and team is coming will continue, until he signs a new contract with the Patriots, or with someone else.