Grant Delpit won’t workout at Combine

AP

LSU safety Grant Delpit will not workout at the Combine this week.

Delpit said Friday he is “close to 100 percent” as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain.

He expects to be a full-go at LSU’s pro day in April.

Delpit, who was better as a sophomore than he was last season as a junior, blames his tackling struggles last season on his ankle injury.

“I get a lot of hate and slander from the media, the experts,” Delpit said. “I just think that’s going to make the glory so much better in the end. But they say tackling, definitely something we have to improve on from last year. I got it fixed toward the end of the season. It’s all about the approach and not trying to do too much. Just get them on the ground. It’s part of football, and I know I can do it. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

In three seasons, Delpit made 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions and 24 pass breakups.