Hawaii QB Cole McDonald turns in 4.58-second 40-yard dash

Getty Images

Cole McDonald had 8,032 passing yards at Hawaii before leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. At the Scouting Combine he showed he can run as well.

McDonald turned in a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest of any quarterback. (Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was unofficially listed at 4.54 seconds, but when the official times came out, Hurts ran in 4.59 seconds.)

Although McDonald wasn’t always a big-time runner at Hawaii (he had a career-high 383 rushing yards last season), he has the wheels to make plays with the ball in his hands. He could even be a player teams would consider asking to try another position.

McDonald also topped all quarterbacks with a 36-inch vertical.