Jameis Winston had meniscus trimmed this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2020, 3:05 PM EST
Jameis Winston remained in the Buccaneers lineup after injuring his right thumb last season and that wasn’t the only injury he dealt with in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Winston recently had surgery on his knee to trim his meniscus. Winston tore it at some point during the season.

It’s at least the second medical procedure of the offseason for Winston. He also had LASIK surgery on his eyes since the end of the regular season.

The medical procedures add to what was already an intriguing offseason for Winston. He’s set to become a free agent next month and the Buccaneers’ plan at quarterback is one of several questions involving the position with the start of the new league year drawing closer.

  4. I hope Winston figures it out one day just to piss everyone off. For him to do that he might have to depart from this clueless franchise. Worked out for Doug Williams and Steve Young.

